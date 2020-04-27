“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Coming To Disney+ Next Week

Streaming services are helping us stay at home by releasing tons of content. One of the biggest releases will happen next week. Disney+ will stream Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker starting on Star Wars Day – May 4th. The blockbuster comes to Disney+ 2 months earlier than originally scheduled. With the arrival of The Rise Of Skywalker, all nine Star Wars movies will be available for streaming on one service.

