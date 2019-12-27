Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Coffee Until New Year’s Eve

With just days left in the decade, Starbucks wants to celebrate by giving away free coffee. Starting Friday until New Year’s Eve, the chain will host 1,000 1-hour long pop-up parties across the country, pouring out tall espresso drinks, including the holiday favorites. Each day 200 stores will participate from 1 pm until 2 pm, with the locations changing daily. Where will be the next one? Hit up http://starbuckspopup.com/ for details.

