BYU Student Nearly Blows Up Dorm while Making Rocket Fuel

At least 22 students have been displaced after a Brigham Young University resident nearly blew up his dorm while making rocket fuel.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon when the unnamed student took a bunch of common items he’d purchased and followed online instructions to attempt to make the fuel, says BYU Police Lieutenant Jeff Long. That’s when a fireball shot up from the pot, covering the walls and ceiling around the stove with flames and triggering the building’s sprinkler system, Long says. The Provo Fire Department arrived a short time later and extinguished the blaze.
A housing unit at BYU suffered extensive damage after police said a student tried to make rocket fuel on a stove and it exploded into a fireball.https://t.co/hiESdvLNau
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 23, 2022
Long says the student, 22, did not have permission to make rocket fuel and the project wasn’t a class assignment. “It was definitely poor judgment on this person,” he says. “He didn’t think this through.”
Homemade rocket fuel explosion displaces 22 students at BYU residence hall https://t.co/7Y0TqRVhJb via @GephardtDaily pic.twitter.com/bv2Zmu4Wj0
— SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) February 22, 2022
What’s the worst trouble you caused in college?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.