Study: Coronavirus Immunity Fades Over Time

A new study out of the UK suggests that recovering from coronavirus doesn’t leave you immune forever.
A study of 365,000 people showed a 26% decline in COVID-19 antibodies over a three-month period. That suggests that immunity might only last 6-12 months total.
Analysis of finger-prick tests carried out at home found that, the number of people with antibodies that can fight Covid-19 declined roughly 26% over the study period.
— Nano Viricides (@NNVCNYSE) October 27, 2020
The study also found that people with asymptomatic cases tend to lose antibodies faster than those with more severe infections.
What impact should this have on how we handle the pandemic? Could COVID-19 become something we need an annual vaccination for, like a flu shot?
