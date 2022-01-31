Study Identifies Saddest State in U.S.

If you’re looking for happiness, Kentucky is the least likely place you’ll find it.

That’s according to a new study that identifies the Bluegrass State as the unhappiest place to live in the country. Researchers took into account factors like commute times, the amount of open space, the state of residents’ mental health, average income, commute times, and the condition of the local environment in making the determination, according to Amerisleep, which conducted the study.

On the other side of the coin, North Dakota has been named the country’s happiest state. Amerisleep researchers say it earned the honor based on its open space, beauty, and income growth.

When it comes to happiness in the United States, Kentucky is at the bottom of the barrel. https://t.co/MQF3lI361O — WAVE (@wave3news) January 31, 2022

