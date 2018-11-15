Study Says Vitamin D and Fish Oil Not Beneficial

There’s a new study out now that says that Vitamin D supplements have little impact on heart disease. Vitamin D is found naturally in foods like milk, eggs, and fatty fish, but nowadays food is fortified with it. 26,000 people participated and were divided into three groups. The study went on from five years and at the end, researchers concluded that the vitamin did not lower the risk of heart disease or cancer.

Great, I just about 800 fish oil capsules at Costco. Can you cook with this stuff?