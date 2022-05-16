X96 welcomes Sunny Day Real Estate to the Depot, December 3rd 2022! Listen to X96 all week long from 6:00 PM to Midnight to win your tickets, Nick Davis has your tickets! Tickets go on sale Friday May 20th at Livenation.com!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Sunny Day Real Estate at The Depot December 3rd. Between the dates of 5/16-5/20 2022 between the hours of 6:00PM and 10:00PM Monday through Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected to recieve tickets to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.