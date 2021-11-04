Supply Chain Issues Could Make It Harder To Find A Christmas Tree This Year

Supply chain issues could make it harder to find presents to put under the tree – or even the tree itself.

Yes, Christmas trees are among the many goods that could be tougher to find this year – not just due to supply chain issues but also the ongoing wildfires in the western U.S.

Christmas trees may be harder to find than usual this year, both environmental and economic factors are to blame. Extreme weather events like wildfires, droughts and floods have made this an especially challenging season for growers. https://t.co/x7thPsboaC — NPR (@NPR) November 4, 2021

Even artificial trees are affected – because most of them are manufactured in China.

Do you use an artificial tree or a ‘real’ one? How early do you put it up?