Life

Supply Chain Issues Could Make It Harder To Find A Christmas Tree This Year

Posted on

Supply chain issues could make it harder to find presents to put under the tree – or even the tree itself.

Yes, Christmas trees are among the many goods that could be tougher to find this year – not just due to supply chain issues but also the ongoing wildfires in the western U.S.

Even artificial trees are affected – because most of them are manufactured in China.

Do you use an artificial tree or a ‘real’ one? How early do you put it up?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top