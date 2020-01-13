Supreme Court Turns Down Case On Going Topless In Public

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal over whether women should be permitted to go topless in public. The case involves three New Hampshire women who were arrested and fined for going topless on public beaches in 2016. The women, who are part of the ‘Free The Nipple’ movement, says it’s unconstitutional to punish a woman for exposing her chest when a man would be allowed to. The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the women’s constitutional rights were not violated, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal on Monday. Some places, like New York City, allow women to be topless in any public place where men are allowed the same privilege.

