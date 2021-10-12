Survey Shows Most Popular Halloween Candy in the U.S.

Halloween gives us an excuse to stock up on our favorite candy, but which has been the most popular? Well, that depends on the state.

According to a survey conducted by grocery delivery company Instacart, Twizzlers seem to be the top choice in more western states, while the remainder of the country has more variety.

Overall, Peanut and Original M&Ms were the top choice in 2020, followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Twizzlers, Snickers, Kit Kat, Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, and Haribo Gold Bears.

Data also found that half of those surveyed think that Halloween candy is more important than actually dressing in costumes!

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Have you had Halloween candy delivered by services like Instacart? Do you think this survey is accurate?