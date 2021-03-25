Syfy Hosting Complete Child’s Play Marathon On April 1st

It’s no joke, Syfy is set to air all seven of the Child’s Play movies on April 1st, which is April Fool’s Day.

According to the writer of the Chucky movies, the marathon is a good way to get fans excited for the premiere of the franchise’s new TV series, “Childs Play” which is set to debut later this year.

The “Child’s Play” marathon starts at 7 am ET on April 1st and will show the movies in their entirety which span over a 33 year period.

