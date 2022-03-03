Sylvester Stallone Reveals Who’d Win a Fight Between Rocky and Rambo

Here is something that probably keeps you up at night, who would win in a fight between Rocky and Rambo?

Apparently, Sylvester Stallone has thought about this a lot as he took a deep dive into the thought on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “if the fighters stay upright Rocky would prevail. His body punches and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo.”

Sylvester Stallone reveals who he thinks would win a fight between Rocky and Rambo: https://t.co/dzh9ugvVUE — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) March 3, 2022

If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail in a bloody brutal fight to the end.

Who is your pick in a fight between Rocky and Rambo?