Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries For The 6th Time In 4 Years

Good news fry lovers, Taco Bell is bringing back nacho fries! It marks the 6th time in 4 years the chain has brought the fan-favorite back to the menu.

The fries are dusted with a spicy seasoning and served with nacho cheese, this time you can get them taco style, drizzled with nacho cheese, sour cream, and beef.

Taco Bell’s nacho fries debuted on the menu in 2018 before being taken off, only to come back in 2019. 2020 brought some variety to the fries with buffalo chicken topping.

Grab Taco Bell’s nacho fries starting July 22nd.

Are you a fan of Nacho Fries? How do you like them? Plain or loaded?