Target, Walmart, and CVS Latest To Require Facemasks In All Stores

Target, Walmart, and CVS are the latest major retailers to require facemasks in all stores nationwide. Target’s policy will go into effect on Aug. 1st, and will provide disposable facemasks at the entrance for any customer who doesn’t have one. CVS will enact its policy on Monday. Several major retail chains have made similar announcements this week including Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Kroger.

To best serve our communities and protect the health and safety of our shoppers and associates, face coverings will be required in all stores beginning Monday, July 20. For more on our decision and policy, please see here: https://t.co/r2ijRqslNP pic.twitter.com/pKYQCzk48l — Walmart (@Walmart) July 15, 2020

Target and CVS Health join the list of large retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. Target's face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday. https://t.co/19R0Dpymdh — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2020

Do you agree with these nationwide mandates? What percentage of people are wearing masks when you go out shopping?