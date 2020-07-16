Life

Target, Walmart, and CVS Latest To Require Facemasks In All Stores

Posted on

Target, Walmart, and CVS are the latest major retailers to require facemasks in all stores nationwide. Target’s policy will go into effect on Aug. 1st, and will provide disposable facemasks at the entrance for any customer who doesn’t have one. CVS will enact its policy on Monday. Several major retail chains have made similar announcements this week including Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Kroger.

Do you agree with these nationwide mandates? What percentage of people are wearing masks when you go out shopping?

