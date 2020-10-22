Target Will Hold Your Spot in Line to Make Holiday Shopping Safer During COVID

Target is adding new features to make holiday shopping safer and easier.

They will double parking spots that are dedicated to curbside pick up.

They will allow customers to use their smartphones instead of shared scanners in the self-checkout lanes.

You will be able to check Target’s website to see if there is a line outside of the store and reserve a spot ahead of the visit.

More employees will have handheld mobile devices to allow people to skip the line and make purchases in different parts of the store.

