Teacher Wears “Columbus Was A Murderer” Shirt To Class

A 5th-grade teacher in Detroit stirred up quite a controversy when she showed up to class on Columbus Day wearing a shirt that read “Columbus Was A Murderer”. Emma Howland-Bolton says she hoped the shirt would “spark discussion”, but school administrators asked her to remove it. Howland-Bolton says she was told, “that my shirt was my opinion, and I countered with, it is a fact.” Ultimately, the school chose not to discipline Howland-Bolton for her fashion statement, but the shirt kicked up plenty of debate on social media.

