Life

Teacher Wears “Columbus Was A Murderer” Shirt To Class

Posted on

A 5th-grade teacher in Detroit stirred up quite a controversy when she showed up to class on Columbus Day wearing a shirt that read “Columbus Was A Murderer”. Emma Howland-Bolton says she hoped the shirt would “spark discussion”, but school administrators asked her to remove it. Howland-Bolton says she was told, “that my shirt was my opinion, and I countered with, it is a fact.” Ultimately, the school chose not to discipline Howland-Bolton for her fashion statement, but the shirt kicked up plenty of debate on social media.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top