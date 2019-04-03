Ted Bundy Movie Starring James Hetfield Heads To Netflix

AKA…that movie I tried 4 times to see at Sundance probably sucks anyway…

If you weren’t able to catch James Hetfield’s acting debut in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile at Sundance, you’re in luck. The Ted Bundy thriller is heading to Netflix. The flick starring Zac Efron as the serial killer and Lily Collins will begin streaming on May 3. The Metallica frontman plays Officer Bob Hayward, who arrests Bundy. Director Joe Berlinger told Revolver that he cast the singer after Hetfield revealed he wanted to get into doing voiceover work. The pair previously worked together in the Metallica documentary, Some Kind of Monster. Metallica just wrapped the North American leg of their WorldWired tour and are resting up before hitting Europe next month.