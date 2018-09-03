Life

Texas Doctor Apologizes For Saying Female Physicians Don’t Work As Hard

A Texas doctor is apologizing for telling a medical journal that his female colleagues get paid less because they don’t work as hard. Dr. Gary Tigges made the remarks in this month’s Dallas Medical Journal, saying the reason for the wage gap is that “Female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians”, adding that “their priority is something else.” Needless to say, Twitter isn’t having it.

The comments caused an outrage on social media and now Dr. Tigges is apologizing, saying that his comments were taken out of context and that he didn’t know they would be published. According to recent data, female doctors in the U.S. earn about 27.7 percent less than male doctors – a difference that means about $105,000 a year.

