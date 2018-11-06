Life

Thanksgiving Pringles Are Back!

Posted on

Pringles is giving you Thanksgiving dinner on a potato chip

You’ll be able to stack turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavored Pringles chips for a snack-sized version of your holiday meal. These flavors are returning from last year. In 2017, there were also green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, mashed potato and corn flavored Pringles too. You won’t be able to find the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie Pringles in stores. You’ll have to order them online at kelloggstore.com. They go on sale Tuesday night at 11:59 pm Eastern. Don’t wait because they will be in limited supply.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top