Thanksgiving Pringles Are Back!

Pringles is giving you Thanksgiving dinner on a potato chip

You’ll be able to stack turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavored Pringles chips for a snack-sized version of your holiday meal. These flavors are returning from last year. In 2017, there were also green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, mashed potato and corn flavored Pringles too. You won’t be able to find the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie Pringles in stores. You’ll have to order them online at kelloggstore.com. They go on sale Tuesday night at 11:59 pm Eastern. Don’t wait because they will be in limited supply.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018