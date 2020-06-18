‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged with Raping 3 Women

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role of Steven Hyde in “That ’70s Show,” has been charged with raping three women, authorities say. The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred in his home between 2001 and 2003, according to Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. All three women were in their 20s, Lacey says.

Masterson, 44, has denied the accusations. He’s due to be arraigned on September 18th, court records indicate.