The 2021 Word Of The Year According To Dictionary.Com Is …

It’s the moment you’ve (maybe) been waiting for.

Dictonary.com has revealed the 2021 Word Of The Year as “allyship.”

John Kelly, one of Dictonary.com’s top officials acknowledged, “It might be a surprising choice for some.”

The site offers two definitions for allyship: The role of a person who advocates for the inclusion of a “marginalized or politicized group” in solidarity but not as a member; and the more traditional relationship of “persons, groups or nations associating and cooperating with one another for a common cause or purpose.”

The Oxford English Dictionary already announced its Word Of The Year as “vax” while Merriam-Webster chose “vaccine.”

Have you heard or used “allyship” in daily conversation a lot this year?