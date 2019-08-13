The Average Foodie Spends This Much On Gourmet Snacks Each Year

Do you consider yourself a foodie? According to a new study, three in four in the US do. Which also means you need to have some deep pockets. Blue Diamond Almonds along with OnePoll spoke to 2,000 Americans and found that 40 percent of foodies will drop close to $51 per week on gourmet snack foods, adding up to an average of $3,300 per year. Those who self-identified as foodies are likely plugged into food pairings, are pretty handy in the kitchen and can tell you which foods are in season. The survey also reveals that women are more daring than men to try out new flavors, while men overwhelmingly feel their food choices show off their sweet and approachable personalities.

