‘The Batman’ on Pace for $100 Million Weekend

The Batman made $21.6 million in Thursday previews.
The movie is on pace to a $100 million weekend.
Thursday previews are often an indicator of how a movie will perform through the weekend.
Warner Bros. complete return to the theatrical window, sans HBO Max day-and-date, is proving to be a lucrative feat with the release of #TheBatman | https://t.co/1CmU2NCidB pic.twitter.com/Vxtp5DnaAF
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 4, 2022
“The Batman” has high appeal with 18 to 35-year-olds and that demo has been going to the movies during the pandemic.
Have you seen The Batman? Do you plan to?
