The Black Keys Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes The Black Keys to USANA Amphitheatre this July 11th with special guests Band of Horses! Listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win tickets!
BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE!
The Black Keys have made it their mission to bring old-school blues rock into the modern age over the last nearly two decades. Consisting of front-man Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, the dynamic duo has hit a home run after a several year hiatus with their latest LP, Dropout Boogie. If you would like to see the troublesome twosome for yourself, click on the link above to buy tickets or listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win tickets!