The Black Keys Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes The Black Keys to USANA Amphitheatre this July 11th with special guests Band of Horses! Listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win tickets!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE!

The Black Keys have made it their mission to bring old-school blues rock into the modern age over the last nearly two decades. Consisting of front-man Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, the dynamic duo has hit a home run after a several year hiatus with their latest LP, Dropout Boogie. If you would like to see the troublesome twosome for yourself, click on the link above to buy tickets or listen to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Black Keys at USANA Amphitheatre this July 11th. Between the dates of 6/22 – 07/11 2022 between the hours of 6am and 6 pm, Monday – Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize Provided by Live Nation. Prize value $220. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

