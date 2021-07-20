The ‘Blade’ Reboot Finds Its Director

The folks at Marvel Studios have found its director for the Blade reboot.

Bassam Tariq has been assigned to direct the reboot starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter.

Tariq is known for directing Mogul Mowgli.

According to reports, production on the reboot will begin next summer.

“Mogul Mowgli” director Bassam Tariq is talks to direct Marvel Studios’ #Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali. https://t.co/h8WGmdLpjc pic.twitter.com/mXlPtk95zf — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2021

Did you know that Blade was a Marvel character? What other Marvel character should get a movie?