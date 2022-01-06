The First 10 Minutes of ’Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Is Online

If you haven’t seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife yet, you can check out the first ten minutes online.

The movie will be on Blu-ray next month but is now available on all digital platforms.

To celebrate, Sony decided to release the first ten minutes of the film on the Ghostbusters YouTube channel.

Sony Releases the First Ten Minutes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife https://t.co/X5rqhPbOF1 — SuperFan Invasion (@FanInvasion) January 6, 2022

Not trying to give out spoilers, but know that the first ten minutes is a really good summary of the film.

Have you seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Do you still watch DVDs and Blu-rays?