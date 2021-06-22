The Healthiest Fast Food Burgers, According to Nutritionists

You may not exactly think of health when you think of burgers, but nutritionists have picked out the healthiest among the bunch.

Nutritionist Kelly Jones says that Johnny Rocket’s Streamliner Boca Burger is the healthiest among plant-based options.

“This burger is free of cholesterol as well as lower in fat than other faux meats, like Beyond or Impossible,” said Jones to Eat This, Not That!

And for the meaty variety? “The Junior Burger at Wendy’s can curb your burger craving without a ton of saturated fat and calories from unnecessary toppings,” said dietitian Trista Best.

What kind of burgers do you prefer? Do you think burgers can be healthy?