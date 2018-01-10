Life

The Killers Release Video for “Rut”

Where was this video last month when I could have used it!?!

The Killers want you to know that you shouldn’t quit them in this emotional video for Rut. “Don’t give up on me / ’cause I’m just in a rut.” If I had a nickel for everytime I spat that out! I am glad The Killers could put my bad relationship phases to music. They struggle like I struggle.  Man, relationships in music videos are hard!

Comments
