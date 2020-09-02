“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Is Coming

The second season for The Mandalorian finally has a premiere date. Disney Plus announced that new episodes will start streaming on October 30th. Yes, Baby Yoda will be back as well. Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson will join the cast for season 2.

