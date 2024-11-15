Contests

The Nutcracker

Posted on

Willam Christensen’s The Nutcracker Dec. 7th – Dec 28th at Capitol Theatre!

America’s 1st Nutcracker Celebrates 80 Years! Ballet West’s holiday classic, by founder Willam Christensen, remains just as fresh and joyous as its premiere in 1944. Enjoy the rare opportunity to witness an iconic masterpiece that has defined generations.

Get your tickets now at BALLETWEST.ORG!

PRESENTED BY THE GEORGE S. AND DOLORES DORÉ ECCLES FOUNDATION

 

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets to the Ballet West Nutcracker Dress Rehearsal on December 5th!

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE NUTCRACKER DRESS REHEARSAL WITH BALLET WEST. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 11/18-11/22 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE VALUE $110 AND PROVIDED BY BALLET WEST. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
Related Items:
To Top