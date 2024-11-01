The Radio From Hell Whiskey Walk with Jimmy The Wine Guy

Join Kerry, Gina and Jimmy for this Whiskey & History walking and tasting experience November 16th! This is a limited capacity event, get your tickets now!

Learn about the rich history of distillation in Utah from the mid-1800’s to present day. This is a 2 ½ hour experience, beginning streetside chatting about the beginnings of Utah Whiskey lore, then invited into the Wine Academy of Utah’s tasting room to explore and taste local whiskies. After the tasting, we continue the walking portion of the tour and finish with a final dram of local whiskey and a special surprise at RUIN Bar on Main street downtown Salt Lake!

Powered by The RUIN SLC!

Get your tickets now, click the link below!