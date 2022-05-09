The Regrettes Ticket Giveaway

X96 presents The Regrettes to the Depot this May 18th! You can win last-minute tickets by listening to Todd Nuke’em all week long!

BUY YOUR TICKETS RIGHT NOW HERE

After a mild identity crisis during the pandemic, Los Angeles based band The Regrettes is back in full force with the release of their new album Further Joy. Topping the alternative charts, the band has found major success since the albums debut and is now flaunting that status on a North American tour. To get tickets, either click on the link above or listen all week long to Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win tickets on us!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Regrettes on 05/18/2022 at The Depot. Between the dates of 5/9-5/13 2022 at approximately 2pm and 10pm, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected on or after 5/9/2022. These winners will receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $50 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.