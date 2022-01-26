The Return of ‘Ozark’ Draws Huge Numbers on Netflix

Shutterstock

Although Ozark got off to a slow start when it arrived on Netflix in 2017, the momentum has been skyrocketing with each new season.

After a 22-month absence from the platform, Ozark returns, and audiences couldn’t be happier. In the first three days of the season four release, Ozark is responsible for 77 million hours of binge-watching.

The return of Ozark for the first half of its fourth and final season has drawn in some seriously impressive viewing numbers. https://t.co/awv6vE6z2i — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) January 26, 2022

The bad news is Ozark only has seven more episodes before the series ends for good.

What do you think of the new season of Ozark?