The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home needs your help to help Utah kids

The Road Home knows that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But school supplies, backpacks, shoes, pants, and more are out of reach for hundreds of children in our community. X96 invites YOU to be a child advocate! Make a difference for a child in need.

Homelessness is not just a grown-up problem. The Road Home needs your help to provide new back-to-school clothing, shoes, and backpacks for more than 200 children living in the family shelter. X96 invites you to be a child Advocate! Let’s send these kids to school with confidence and a sense of belonging. Stop by The Advocates in Ogden, American Fork, or Murray. Pick an apple off the Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s needs for school.

Visit the Advocate’s Facebook page for details. PLEASE HELP, every child deserves an Advocate!