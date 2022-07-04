The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school

Help The Road Home by stopping by The Advocates in Ogden, American Fork, or Murray. Pick an apple off the Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s needs for school. Visit The Advocate’s Facebook page or TheRoadHome AppleTree.com for details. PLEASE HELP, every child deserves an Advocate! Many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. X96 invites you to be a Child Advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.

