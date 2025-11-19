The Road Home Media-a-Thon | DONATE HERE!

In 2024, almost 14,000 people experienced homelessness, with over 10,000 individuals experiencing it for the first time. Lack of affordable housing, and the cost of everyday needs like gas and groceries have made 2025 no better, hurting young families and seniors the most. But you can help. X96 and the Rocky Mountain Chevy dealers invite you to drop off blankets, coats, shoes, hats, and glove sto any Rocky mountain Chevy Dealer to support The Road Home’s Emergency Shelters and Housing Programs.
Join X96 on December 18th & 19th for the Road Home’s Holiday Mediathon. We’ll be broadcasting live from the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center in Midvale to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services and housing programs. Visit (station website) for Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations, or to donate online. Your time and generosity will make a difference!
Plus, join Radio From Hell at our Road to The Road Home live broadcasts December 3rd, 10th, and 17th at Rocky Mountain Chevy in American Fork, Riverton, and Layton where we’ll be taking donations live on site!
December 3rd 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM @ Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork
Road December 10th 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Riverton Chevrolet
December 17th 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Young Chevrolet in Layton
Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations:
- Murdock Chevrolet | 2375 South 625 West Woods, Cross
- John Watson Chevrolet | 3535 Wall Avenue, Ogden
- LHM Chevrolet Murray | 5500 South State Street, Murray
- Riverton Chevrolet | 11100 So. Jordan Gateway, South Jordan
- Jerry Seiner Chevrolet | 1530 South 500 West, Salt Lake City
- Young Chevrolet | 645 North Main Street, Layton
- LHM Chevrolet Provo | 2125 North University Parkway, Provo
- Ken Garff Chevrolet | 548 E. 1000 So., American Fork
- Doug Smith | 1341 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork
- Karl Malone | 2190 Rasmussen Road, Park City
- Tooele Motor Company | 1141 N. Main Street, Tooele