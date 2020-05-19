The Umbrella Academy Reopens on Netflix This July

Netflix has announced that season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will debut July 31st. The series, based on the comic book written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, will feature some “great songs” and “new characters” according to the show’s composer Jeff Russo. He told comicbook.com “It’ll definitely be a thrill ride this year.”

