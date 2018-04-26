The UofU Installed a Cry Closet

A safe space for one!
🚪On April 22, the university of Utah installed the so-called Cry Closet in their library, and it will be up through the rest of the month. A sign hangs on it that reads: "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break."🚪 👍One student called the closet "super cool" and said that the "walls are covered with carpet-like material and some insulation to make it somewhat soundproof."👍 📝The rules of using are written on the sign📝
Now, I went the University of Utah. I went for much longer than I probably should have. I achieved the piece of paper that proves I accomplished something. It hangs in my bathroom – a room where I’ve done most of my bold and innovative thinking. The very same room where I decided I didn’t want to go to law school. Now, in all my time at the U, I don’t recall ever crying, not once. I didn’t cry when I was asked to read “A Hero’s Journey” for the 4th time. I didn’t cry in my Jewish Lit class when we read about what Black Milk in Paul Celan’s poem “Death Fugue.” I didn’t even shed a tear of joy when I was at the top of my class in Calculus II nor when I graduated. I guess things have changed.
“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students Otherwise known as The Cry Closet.”
There is now an art installation known as the “Cry Closet” in the Marriott Library by Nemo Miller in collaboration with Tony Miller and David Meyer. The sign attached reads, “A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students Otherwise known as The Cry Closet.” It goes on, “This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break.” Hey, these are artists, not English Majors, I suppose. Inside the emotionally wrought can find tear-soaked stuffed animals and a dark place to sob or…come on, you know someone has definitely had sex in there. If not with someone else, then definitely by themselves. This is odd since the rules on the sign say nothing about not having sex in there.
The rules are as follows:
- Knock before entering
- Only one person in the closet at a time
- Limit your time in the closet to no more than 10 minutes
- Turn lights and timer off before leaving [so I guess there are lights]
- Use #cryclosetuofu if posting on social media
Even with rules, I have to say, I like it. It’s passive aggressive in the best possible way and I am thinking of booking a 10-minute summer vacation in The Cry Closet.
