X96 welcomes The Wallflowers June 5th at The Marquis in Park City! Get your tickets at THEMARQUISPC.COM!

Tune in with X96 all day long to win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Wallflowers at The Marquis in Park City. Between the dates of 5/29-6/5 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $90 and provided by LNE. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.