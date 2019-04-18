This Is How Often You Should Be Showering

Next time you decide to skip a shower, you may want to think about what a dermatologist had to say to wellandgood.com who said that everyone should shower at least once a day. However, you don’t necessarily need to use soap on all body parts every day. The derm doc says that water is just fine for cleaning most body parts. She’s also not a fan of loofahs or sponges, which she says are too abrasive on the skin. You may also want to reconsider your marathon showers, too. The dermatologist says that the best showers for your skin are the ones that are short and use lukewarm water.

Also, let’s call taking a bath what it is: soaking in your own filth.