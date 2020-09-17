This Show Tops Rotten Tomatoes’ Fall TV Poll

The people demand baby Yoda! Rotten Tomatoes asked TV fans which show’s return has them most excited and The Mandalorian’s season two kickoff on October 30th tops the list.

Other returning shows TV viewers are excited about including Fargo, This is Us, The Crown, and The Masked Singer.

As far as new shows debuting this Fall, The Stand is the most anticipated new show, according to Rotten Tomatoes’ poll. Other new shows Americans are excited to see include The Haunting of Bly Manor, Animaniacs, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

