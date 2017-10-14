Contests THOR: Ragnarok advanced screening By X96 Posted on October 14, 2017 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Advanced, Advanced Screening, avengers, Film Premier, geek, hulk, marvel, movie, Nerd, Ragnarok, Screening, Thor, thor 3, Thor Ragnarok Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Win a Mountain Collective Season Pass from Warren Miller’s Line of Descent! Video | Radio From Hell: Avengers Infinity Wars Trailer “Murder on the Orient Express” Trailer Has More Movie Stars Than a Sundance Party You Can’t Get Into Comments