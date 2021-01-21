Thumb Injury Forces Pro Gamer to Retire

A 25-year-old professional gamer is forced to retire after an injury.

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto has announced on Twitter that he will be “taking a step back from competitive Call of Duty.”

Paparatto has had surgery to deal with weakness in his thumb and wrist and says that the pain from the procedure is making it difficult to play.

‘It breaks my heart’: Thumb injury forces pro video gamer to retire https://t.co/zP3UfmVuV1 — CNBC (@CNBC) January 21, 2021

Paparatto has played with an eSports team called New York Subliners and has made over $380,000 from tournaments.

If you could be a professional video game player, would you do it? Do you think Paparatto is set for life from his earnings? What video game are you playing a lot of these days?