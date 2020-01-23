Tinder Adds Panic Button

The Wall Street Journal says Tinder is preparing to roll out some safety features like a panic button and safety check-ins. Tinder has partnered with Noonlight giving users the ability to log details like who their date is and where they are meeting. Users can then hit a panic button that will alert police if their date becomes dangerous. Tinder will also add photo verification, check-in features that you can share, and a system that can identify “offensive messages” giving you the option to report the offending party. These new features are scheduled to roll out on January 28th.

Or you could just not meet anyone from Tinder and delete it!

