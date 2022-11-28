Life

Top 10 Most Beautiful State Parks in the U.S.

Posted on
Fall colors reflected in a lagoon in the Porcupine Mountains State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula wilderness
Porcupine Mountains State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula wilderness | Shutterstock

Travel Lens Announces the Top State Parks

Sure, these state parks are breathtaking, but where is Utah on this list?

Across the US there are over 6,000 state parks, all of which attract millions of visitors each year and with this in mind, new research has revealed the top 10 most beautiful state parks in the USA. So, which state park takes the crown?

The travel experts (which is again questionable…where’s Zion or Goblin Valley?) at Travel Lens have analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews for words such as, beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, to reveal the most beautiful state parks in the USA, as well as the state parks increasing the most in popularity, and the most Instagrammed state parks.

10. Baxter in Maine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baxter State Park (@baxterpark)

9. Eldorado Canyon in Colorado

8. Waiʻānapanapa in Hawaii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christine Krajewski (@laubski_c)

7. Franconia Notch in New Hampshire

6. Brown County in Indiana

5. Deception Pass in Washington

4. Hocking Hills in Ohio

3. Grayson Highlands in Virginia

2. Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont

1. Porcupine Mountain Wilderness in Michigan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jesse Wannemacher (@jessewannemacher)

You can read Travel Lens’ full report here.

More X96 Lifestyle News

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

  • X96

    X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.

    View all posts

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top