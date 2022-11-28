Top 10 Most Beautiful State Parks in the U.S.

Porcupine Mountains State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula wilderness | Shutterstock

Travel Lens Announces the Top State Parks

Sure, these state parks are breathtaking, but where is Utah on this list?

Across the US there are over 6,000 state parks, all of which attract millions of visitors each year and with this in mind, new research has revealed the top 10 most beautiful state parks in the USA. So, which state park takes the crown?

The travel experts (which is again questionable…where’s Zion or Goblin Valley?) at Travel Lens have analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews for words such as, beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, to reveal the most beautiful state parks in the USA, as well as the state parks increasing the most in popularity, and the most Instagrammed state parks.

10. Baxter in Maine

9. Eldorado Canyon in Colorado

8. Waiʻānapanapa in Hawaii

7. Franconia Notch in New Hampshire

6. Brown County in Indiana

5. Deception Pass in Washington

4. Hocking Hills in Ohio

3. Grayson Highlands in Virginia

2. Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont

1. Porcupine Mountain Wilderness in Michigan

You can read Travel Lens’ full report here.

