Travel Brigade for May 4th, 2018

Ancestry Tourism
Have you ever looked into your roots? Ancestry Tourism involves connecting more deeply with a destination through family stories and ancestors.
Kathleen did this on a trip to Ireland after she traced her fathers Irish Catholic side and we had an incredible journey with connection s and memories to last a lifetime.
- The work starts before you go, begin with public genealogy records.
- Tap broader online genealogy resources.
- What do you want to accomplish?
- Work with a tour operator to further your ancestral journey.
- Go and enjoy the lands of your ancestors
Travel Resources:
Tourism Ireland – www.discoverireland.com
Helen Kelly, Professional Irish Genealogist – www.HelenKelly.com
Family History Library
https://www.familysearch.org/locations
35 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84105, 866-406-1830
The most common destinations for ancestry tourists include Scotland, Italy, Ireland, Germany and Eastern Europe. https://www.goaheadtours.com/tour-categories/ancestry-tours
Jewish Travel Agency
South African Airways Vacations
