Life

Travel Brigade for May 4th, 2018

Posted on

Ancestry Tourism

Have you ever looked into your roots? Ancestry Tourism involves connecting more deeply with a destination through family stories and ancestors.

Kathleen did this on a trip to Ireland after she traced her fathers Irish Catholic side and we had an incredible journey with connection s and memories to last a lifetime.

  1. The work starts before you go, begin with public genealogy records. 
  2. Tap broader online genealogy resources. 
  3. What do you want to accomplish?
  4. Work with a tour operator to further your ancestral journey.
  5. Go and enjoy the lands of your ancestors

 

Travel Resources:

Tourism Ireland – www.discoverireland.com

Helen Kelly, Professional Irish Genealogist – www.HelenKelly.com

 

FamilySearch.org

 

Family History Library

https://www.familysearch.org/locations

35 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84105, 866-406-1830

The most common destinations for ancestry tourists include Scotland, Italy, Ireland, Germany and Eastern Europe.  https://www.goaheadtours.com/tour-categories/ancestry-tours

Jewish Travel Agency

Click Here

https://www.mircorp.com/

South African Airways Vacations

https://www.flysaa.com/

