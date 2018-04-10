Travis Barker Reunites With The AQUABATS for One Night Only!

As you may already know, in 1998 Travis Barker was the drummer for The Aquabats.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the “Fury Of The Aquabats”, which is without a doubt the best album in their library. I was 19 years old when that album hit the street, and I was already a fan. Seeing the Aquabats at Orem High School in 1996 during the four day long “Ska-Patricks Day” festival, as well as Club Omni in Provo, Bar and Grill in SLC, and the list goes on and on. Travis Barker was the “Baron Von Tito” back in the day before having a famous falling out with the band to join Blink 182, when Blink’s drummer went bananas on the Warped Tour.

Hut it seems all has now been forgiven, and to celebrate the 20 year mark for “Fury” Several members of the ’98 lineup joined the ‘Bats on stage in LA to play the whole album start to finish. That included THREE songs from Barker, in full Aquabats costume.

I’ll admit, I wish I could have been at that show. That’s pretty effing cool. Luckily this is the 21st century, and there are no less than 400 videos on Youtube showing us what it looked like!

Enjoy!