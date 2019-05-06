Treat Mom to a day at Lagoon!

Are you looking for the best Mother’s Day gift? Well look no further! Lagoon Park is what mom really wants to do this year!

Enter Below for another chance to win tickets to Lagoon!

Listen to Corey O’Brien every day this week for another chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to the park! You can purchase your tickets now at lagoonpark.com.

Looking for something fun to do with your mom on Mother’s Day? Bring her to Lagoon! Bring your mom and everyone gets in for only $46.95+ tax per person, plus the first 200 moms through the gate will get a special gift from Lagoon, only Sunday, May 12th! Just mention Mother’s Day at the ticket window or buy online using promo code MOTHER19! Make some fun memories with mom while enjoying exciting rides, games and great food. Mother’s Day at Lagoon!