Trump Appointed Grand Marshal for Daytona 500

A day after news leaked that Donald Trump will be attending this weekend’s Daytona 500, venue officials have revealed the U.S. president will serve as the event’s grand marshal. The honor means Trump will deliver the famous line, “Gentlemen, start your engines,” according to Daytona International Speedway officials. Not does that mean Trump will kick off the race, but his words will also signal the start of the 2020 NASCAR season. Although George W. Bush turned up to watch the annual race in 2004, Trump is the first U.S. president in NASCAR history to be appointed grand marshal.

Daytona 500 drivers will get a presidential “Start your engines.” https://t.co/Z8FeZwNPNK — Daytona Beach News-Journal (@dbnewsjournal) February 14, 2020