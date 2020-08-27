Trump Calls for Drug Tests before Biden Debate

Citing a noticeable improvement in Joe Biden’s performance during recent appearances, President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for drug tests to be performed before the first presidential debate in September.

“We are going to call for a drug test,” Trump told the Washington Examiner, noting Biden appeared to be especially lucid during his March 15th debate with Senator Bernie Sanders. “It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be O.K. against Bernie.”

Donald Trump wants drug tests before Joe Biden debates https://t.co/DWNALobEzY — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 26, 2020

Asked if he’s seen evidence that Biden is taking drugs, Trump replied, “All I can tell you is that I’m pretty good at this stuff. I look. I watched him in the debates with all of the different people. He was close to incompetent, if not incompetent. And against Bernie he was normal. And I say, how does that happen?”

Is it fair to assume Biden isn’t taking drugs just because he’s old? Should all candidates be required to pass a drug test?